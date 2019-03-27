|
Susan K. Hoover
Indianapolis - Susan K. Hoover, 75 of Indianapolis, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Susan was born March 29, 1943 in Terre Haute, IN to the late Guy H. and Rosamond Miller. She worked for the MSD of Washington Township as a bus driver and teaching assistant, retiring in 2002.
Susan was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm Friday, March 29 at Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple.
She is survived by her husband, Eric Ross; daughters, Michelle David, Terri Hewitt and Shannon Adams; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 27, 2019