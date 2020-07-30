1/1
Susan Kay Parmerlee
1954 - 2020
Susan Kay Parmerlee

September 27, 1954 - July 26, 2020

Susan Kay Parmerlee, 65, of Camby, Indiana and Venice, Florida passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her daughter's home in Bainbridge surrounded by family.

She was born Monday, September 27, 1954 to the late Robert Bruce "Bob" and Dorothy Catherine (Schaibley) Crocker in Streator, Illinois.

Susie was a 1973 graduate of Martinsville High School and graduated Salutatorian of her class. She loved the Rocky Mountains and lived in Aurora, Colorado for several years. She worked for Martin James Accountants before retiring in 2017. Susie loved the beach, bird watching from her Florida Lanai, traveling, and blue drinks. She loved music, especially John Denver, Rascal Flatts, and Jimmy Buffett. Most of all, she loved her family and enjoyed several trips to the beaches of North Carolina with them.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Parmerlee, whom she married October 30, 2010; children: Lori Armold and husband Barry and Michael Emmons; stepdaughter: Amber McCoy and husband Dustin; brothers and sisters: Karen Houk and husband Tony, Mark Crocker and wife Teresa, Nancy Casey and husband Paul, Gail Wilkerson, Robert Crocker and wife Susan, Kevin Crocker and wife Marta; and grandchildren: Austin Armold, Seth Armold, and Delaney Fields.

Services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Costin Funeral Chapel with Rev. Dennis Payton officiating. Visitation is prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Hall.

Online condolences may be made at www.costinfuneralchapel.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 30 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
11:00 AM
Costin Funeral Chapel - Martinsville
AUG
8
Service
01:00 PM
Costin Funeral Chapel - Martinsville
Funeral services provided by
Costin Funeral Chapel - Martinsville
539 E Washington St.
Martinsville, IN 46151
(765) 342-5775
