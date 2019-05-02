|
|
Susan (Susie) Lynn Whitlock
Indianapolis - July 16th, 1981- April 30, 2019.
Susie is preceded in death by her, Step father Ed Foos, and sister Shannon Springer. Several grandparents, family and friends.
She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Abby Whitlock (James McConnell). Her step children Lori, Prisilla, Chris, and James McConnell and her granddaughter Anna.
Her Parents, mother Angela Kemper, father William Whitlock, and mother Grace Whitlock, grandmother Patricia Raymer.
Sisters: Mandee Whitlock (Ben Shelton), Keli Fidler (Chaz), Penny Lane (Mikey), Nay Benson (Daniel)
Brothers: William L. Whitlock, Shawn Springer
Several aunts, uncles, great aunts & uncles, all her nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, many cousins, family and friends.
Services for Susan will be held at Legacy cremation & Funeral services - Morris St. (1604 W. Morris st. Indianapolis 46221) on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Visitation from 11:00 - 1:00pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 2, 2019