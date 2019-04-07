|
|
Susan M. King
Indianapolis - 93, Of Indianapolis passed away on March 15, 2019. She was born in Newtown Indiana, October 8' 1925 to the late Carl H Palin and Leah A (Haas) Palin.
She was a graduate of Purdue University and was married to August M. King of Indianapolis for 63 years who preceded her in Death. She had two brothers Harmon Palin and Jack Palin both deceased. Her Sister Jean Howard survives her. She had two children, Mark King and Stephen (Tona) King, two grandchildren, Sloane (Alphonso) King- Owen and Sagan King. She loved her family and they loved her; she will be missed. A family service will be held in Indianapolis April 20, 2019.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 7, 2019