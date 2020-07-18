Susan M. Murphy
Susan M. Murphy, 82, of Carmel, passed away on Thursday July 16, 2020. She was born on November 3, 1937 in Omaha, NE. She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Margaret Holman. Susan graduated from Hogan High school in Kansas City, MO, and went on to attend St. Mary's College in Leavenworth, KS. Susan met the love of her life and raised 5 wonderful children. Along the way she volunteered at the church food pantry, children's schools, and managed the neighborhood swimming pool. She was an avid bridge player, bowler, and loved her INDY 500 parties. Susan also loved to travel and was lucky enough to visit Ireland, Alaska, Europe, and Canada making many friends along the way.
Susan is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, James; children, Margie (Kevin) Neal, Mike (Laura) Murphy, Mary (Troy Woodruff) Zainey, Kelly (Robert) Barrett, and Beth (Michael) Vierling; grandchildren, Nathaniel (Hannah) Neal, Christopher Neal, Emily Neal, Abby Murphy, Meghan Murphy, Alexis Zainey, Rachael Zainey, Victoria Zainey, Sam Zainey, Zachary (Laura) Barrett, Lucas Barrett, McKenna Vierling, Logan Vierling, Trysta Vierling, Keagan Vierling, and Amelia Vierling; and great grandchildren, Layla Neal, and Bryce Barrett.
Friends and family are invited to gather beginning at 10:00 am on Thursday July 23, 2020 at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church (11441 Hauge Rd., Fishers, IN 46038). Mass will begin at 11:00 am with entombment to follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery and Mausoleum (9001 Haverstick Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46240). Masks are recommended inside the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
