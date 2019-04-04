Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Garfield Missionary Baptist Church
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
New Garfield Missionary Baptist Church
Indianapolis - Susan Mae Williams, 87, passed away on Saturday March 30, 2019. On Saturday, April 6, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at New Garfield Missionary Baptist Church, and interment at New Crown Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 4, 2019
