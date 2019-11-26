|
|
Susan Roth Benner
Danville - 55, passed away November 24, 2019. She was born in Oak Park, IL to Pamela and Richard Roth on September 28, 1964. Susan graduated from Wheaton College and IU School of Dentistry. She was a dental hygienist since 1991. Susan was also a freelance musician and played with the Hendricks Symphony Orchestra. She shared her gift with hundreds of young musicians as a viola/violin teacher in Zionsville, Brownsburg and Avon.
Susan was a lifelong learner and gave generously of her time. She was very involved with her children's interests, serving as a 4H mom, volleyball mom, and Scout mom. Susan also volunteered at Newfields and the B&O Trail Annual Ride; and was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church at Eagle Creek.
In recent years, she was an #HPV vaccination advocate, informing those around her of the dangers of HPV. "I'm Speechless. I have terminal Throat Cancer, one of 6 caused by HPV-Human Papilloma Virus. HPV cancers are on the rise. 80% are exposed to HPV at some point. Most will clear the infection in 6-8 weeks. Some don't and may get cancer 10-30 years later, with men 4 times more likely than women. There is a VACCINE to prevent those cancers. It's given to young people under 26. Please consider the vaccine for someone you love. Although Cancer took my voice, I'm not going to be SILENT!"
Above all else, Susan was a mother who loved and taught her family. She is survived by her husband, John; children, Olivia and Jackson; parents, Richard and Pamela Roth; sister, Karen (Conrad Jacoby) Roth (Isaac Roth Jacoby, Simon Roth Jacoby); brother, Ken (Kristi) Roth; sister-in-law, Pamela Howard (Jeff, Dave Howard); brother-in-law, Douglas Benner; sister-in-law, Shirley Manullang (Dany, Tyson, Korinne Paulson); sister-in-law, Julie Miller (Chris, Blayr, Ryan, Ethan); 11 grandnieces and nephews.
There will be a small family gathering now and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to www.botrail.org.
Arrangements entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services. Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.arnmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019