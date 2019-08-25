|
Susan Thomas-Lybrook-Phillips
Bloomington - 12-06-1936 - 08-17-2019
...Mom, Gram, Susan always told us she didn't have a bucket list because she did it all as she went along.
...She said her most joyous and outstanding accomplishments were her children and their families, her university degrees and her late-life friends. She was also grateful for her wonderful genetics, her accumulation of an eclectic and unflagging faith, and the 37 happy places she was able to call home during her stay on earth.
...Susan is survived by son, Timothy C. Lybrook and his wife Cathie; daughter, Polly Ellen Lybrook and her husband Mick Parker; and son, David G. Lybrook and his wife Anne. She also continues to send energy from the universe to her seven grandchildren, as well as two great-grandaughters, and all of their spouses and offspring...the progeny that she considers to be her legacy-in-progress.
...Susan would also like to recognize the happiness both her first husband, and the father of her children, Gary C. Lybrook, and her late-life husband, Lawrence R. Phillips brought into her life.
...In accordance with her wishes and spiritual philosophies, she has bequeathed her body to Indiana University School of Medicine for educational and research purposes. She has requested that the ashes of her remains rest under a tree on a hill where she often saw deer sleeping until a gentle rain returns them to the earth from which they came.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 25, 2019