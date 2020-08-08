1/1
Susanne Drzymala
Susanne Drzymala

Marietta, GA - Susanne Drzymala, 69, passed away on August 2, 2020. She was born July 12, 1951, in Sigourney, Iowa. She grew up in Indianapolis, IN, the daughter of Polish immigrants, Michal and Julia Dryzmala. Susanne graduated from St. Agnes Academy in 1969. She enjoyed her career as a flight attendant with Delta Airlines for 48 years, just beginning her retirement on August 1st. Susanne is survived by her sister, Marie (Jim) McCracken of Brownsburg. Calling will be held from 10:00 am-11:00 am with Service immediately following, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd W. Dr. Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
