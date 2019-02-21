|
|
Susanne "Susie" Louise (Scheffel) Rader
Brownsburg - Susanne "Susie" Louise (Scheffel) Rader of Brownsburg, Indiana passed away on February 19, 2019 in Avon, Indiana.
Susie was born on August 20, 1930 in Indianapolis to Miles and Selma (Spangle) Scheffel.
Susie attended Ben Davis High School. On March 18, 1948, Susie wed the love of her life, Bill Vernon Rader. Together they resided for many years in Indianapolis, IN and had four children. Susie attended Zion Evangelical United Church of Christ and worked at Toler Pharmacy.
In 1996, Susie and Bill moved to Brownsburg where she was actively involved at Connection Pointe Christian Church and worked at CVS pharmacy for 14 years. Susie enjoyed reading, crocheting, and spending time with her family.
Susie is survived by her children Billy Rader (Tami), Sheryl Denny (David), Michael Rader (Gail), and Cynthia Behnkendorf (Donald) as well as her brother David Scheffel (Nancy). She is survived by her grandchildren Vicky Richey, Michelle Huff (Craig), Lori Howard (Paul), AJ Rader, Adam Denny (Donna), Wendy Galyen (Ryan), Amy Spenos (Tommy), and Benjamin Behnkendorf (Alexis) as well as 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Rader, after 52 years of marriage.
Services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Connection Pointe Christian Church at 1 pm preceded by calling for visitors from 11am - 1 pm. Interment will follow the ceremony at Washington Park North, Indianapolis, Indiana.
Memorial contributions can be made in Susie's honor to Connection Pointe Christian Church.
Flanner and Buchanan - Speedway are handling funeral arrangements. An online obituary may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 21, 2019