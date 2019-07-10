|
Suzan Elaine (Foster) Owens
Attica - 62, Indianapolis, passed away in the I.U. Health West Hospital, Avon, IN on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 12:57 a.m.
Suzan was born in Williamsport, Indiana on February 6, 1957. She was the daughter of Glenna Carolyn (Weaver) Foster of West Lafayette and the late Donald Lee Foster.
Suzan went on to work at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and later did research with Eli Lilly in Indianapolis. For six years Suzan worked in Diabetic Education at the Roudebush VA Medical Center. Suzan went on to receive a BS Degree in Health Information specializing in nutritional science and public health in 2010 from IUPUI.
She leaves behind her mother, Glenna Foster of West Lafayette and a brother, Edward Foster, Lafayette. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica on Friday, July 12th, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Badgley officiating. Burial will follow in the Jordan Cemetery, Pence, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 10, 2019