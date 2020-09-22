1/1
Suzann Schoenfeld
1938 - 2020
Suzann Schoenfeld

Greencastle - Suzann Evans Schoenfeld, 82, of Greencastle, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Born April 18, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of Harry and Creta (Clarke) Evans. Sue was a graduate of Chagrin Falls High School "Class of 1954" and Wittenburg College in Springfield, Ohio "Class of 1960".

Sue retired from DePauw University, where she had worked in the admissions office for several years. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church. Besides being with her family, Sue loved traveling, golfing, gardening and spending time in the beautiful Northwoods of Ely, MN. She loved cheering on her grandchildren at DePauw soccer games and rarely missed a home game in over 7 years. She suffered debilitating strokes eight years ago and despite being told she'd never walk again or live beyond a nursing home, Sue not only walked and moved home, but golfed, gardened, and traveled again.

She is survived by her husband, LeRoy Schoenfeld; a son, Eric (Elizabeth) Schoenfeld; daughter, Leah (Stephen) Foutty; and seven grandchildren, Matt (Maria) Schoenfeld, Chris Schoenfeld, Meredith Schoenfeld; Nathan Schoenfeld, Charlie Foutty, Joey Foutty, and Ana Foutty.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Harry Evans.

A private memorial graveside services will be held at the Brick Chapel Cemetery.

Memorials may be given in memory of Suzann to Camp Voyageur P.O. Box 420 Ely, MN 55731 or email cvspirit@campvoyageur.com.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family c/o www.BittlesandHurt.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hopkins Rector Funeral Home
4 Percy L. Julian Drive
Greencastle, IN 46135
7656536262
