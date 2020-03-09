Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne McGathey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Elizabeth Dampier McGathey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne Elizabeth Dampier McGathey Obituary
Suzanne Elizabeth Dampier McGathey

Indianapolis - Suzanne Elizabeth Dampier McGathey, 89, of Indianapolis, passed away on March 7, 2020. Visitation will be 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood. Funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, March 13, 2020. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana Railway Business Women's Association or . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -