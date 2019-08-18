|
|
Suzanne "Sue" Franzen Kraft
Indianapolis - Suzanne "Sue" Franzen Kraft, 89, Indianapolis, passed away peacefully at home on August 14, 2019. She was born July 6, 1930 to the late Edward G. and Mildred Franzen. Sue graduated from DePauw University and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She worked as a "stewardess" for American Airlines in the early 50's and later in their commercial sales office in public relations. Sue and her late husband, Clark, loved traveling the world together. She took great pride in her beautiful flower gardens, home decorating and cooking amazing family dinners. She also loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Sue was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Bill, and her sister, Barbara Ehrlich. She is survived by her daughters, Mimi Hutchison (Tim) and Cindy Stokes; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and extended family in California. Per Sue's wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. Memorial gifts may be made to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared online at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 18, 2019