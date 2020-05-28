Suzanne "Sue" Juriss
Indianapolis - Suzanne 'Sue' Picantine Juriss, 72, of Indianapolis passed away May 20, 2020. Her devoted husband, Joe and children Jason and Joanna, were by her side as she passed away peacefully.
Sue was born August 12, 1947 in Cicero, Illinois to the late John and Loretta Picantine and sister to Claudia (Ryba). She graduated from J. Sterling Morton High School East and DePaul University in Chicago.
In 1971 Sue married the love of her life Joe and moved to Indianapolis. They loved each other to her dying day. Together they had three wonderful children, which were her pride and joy. She was always supportive and encouraging, wise and kind, she was proud of each of them.
She loved gardening, cooking, music, theater, reading, traveling around the world and lunches with the girls. She also loved talking with her soon to be son-in-law Jake (Spratley) about politics, education, religion and her favorite books. All will miss her sense of humor and boisterous laugh.
Sue was preceded in death by her son Charley. Understanding the power and importance of her faith opened a new chapter in her life and helped her with the loss of her son. Sue became an active parishioner of Saint Luke Catholic Church and in her community.
She spread the message of her faith through service and education. She participated in Glymmers Senior Ministry, Liturgy Committee, RCIA, Sisters of Strength, Extra-ordinary Minister of Holy Communion along with several other church activities. Outside of church, Sue was a vigorous defender of community values. She volunteered in many neighborhood organizations, including Camp Fire Club and Nora-Northside Community Council.
While we will miss her tremendously, she will be remembered as a selfless, enthusiastic, loving wife and mother who started each day with a smile.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions in Indiana, a Funeral Mass will be held at a future date at Saint Luke Catholic Church, Indianapolis.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Little Sisters of the Poor or to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel assisting with arrangements. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 28 to May 31, 2020.