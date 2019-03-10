Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Leonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Kirby "Sue" Leonard


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Suzanne Kirby "Sue" Leonard Obituary
Suzanne "Sue" Kirby Leonard

Indianapolis - Suzanne "Sue" Kirby Leonard, 85, of Indianapolis, was surrounded by her loving family as she took her final breath on March 2, 2019. She laid down her walking shoes for the last time as she began her journey to heaven to sing with the angels.

She was born on May 27, 1933 in Indianapolis, the third of six children born to Robert and Tony (Langsenkamp) Kirby. She attended high school at St. Agnes Academy, and then went on to receive her physical therapy degree from St. Louis University.

Sue married Herman "Leo" Leonard on June 25, 1955. Together, they built a life founded on love and faith as they raised a family of 10 children. In addition to her own family, Sue's love of babies and children encouraged them to foster over 100 children with various care needs. As long-term foster parents, their purpose was to provide stability for those in need. It was a call that was answered time and time again.

Growing up, Sue loved the outdoors. She spent many summers at Fort Scott Camp, and shared that tradition with her children. A favorite outdoor activity was swimming (both competitively and recreationally). In her later years her favorite activity became walking. She walked to enjoy nature, and walked for the therapy it provided.

Before starting her family with Leo, Sue worked as a physical therapist. She later became a chaplain at Methodist Hospital where she spent over 40 years ministering to those in need. She had a devout Catholic faith which influenced her call to serve and pursue various volunteer opportunities. She could be found teaching CCD, helping around school or church, or singing in the choir of St. Matthew's Church where she was a longtime member. Reaching out, you could also find her singing in the Cathedral choir which she did for many years.

She is survived by 9 of their 10 children: Dan (Kathy), Carol (Bob) Blankman, Steve, Dave, Ken (Sally), Sue (Matt) Glaze, Ted (Judy), Jeanne (Joe) Hutcherson, and Bob (Aum); 25 grandchildren; brother Bob (Todd, deceased), sister Tish (Bob) Brafford and brother Mike (Debbie); and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leo, son Patrick, sister Mimi (Chuck, deceased) Murphy and sister Margot (Ed) Burke.

Visitation will be held at Leppert Mortuary, Nora Chapel on Monday, March 18th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Tuesday, March 19th, there will be visitation at St. Matthew Catholic Church beginning at 9:30am until shortly before the 10:30 am Mass begins. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery immediately following the Mass. Donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Coleman Pregnancy and Adoption Services, , or the . Online condolences may be made by visiting www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now