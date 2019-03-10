|
|
Suzanne "Sue" Kirby Leonard
Indianapolis - Suzanne "Sue" Kirby Leonard, 85, of Indianapolis, was surrounded by her loving family as she took her final breath on March 2, 2019. She laid down her walking shoes for the last time as she began her journey to heaven to sing with the angels.
She was born on May 27, 1933 in Indianapolis, the third of six children born to Robert and Tony (Langsenkamp) Kirby. She attended high school at St. Agnes Academy, and then went on to receive her physical therapy degree from St. Louis University.
Sue married Herman "Leo" Leonard on June 25, 1955. Together, they built a life founded on love and faith as they raised a family of 10 children. In addition to her own family, Sue's love of babies and children encouraged them to foster over 100 children with various care needs. As long-term foster parents, their purpose was to provide stability for those in need. It was a call that was answered time and time again.
Growing up, Sue loved the outdoors. She spent many summers at Fort Scott Camp, and shared that tradition with her children. A favorite outdoor activity was swimming (both competitively and recreationally). In her later years her favorite activity became walking. She walked to enjoy nature, and walked for the therapy it provided.
Before starting her family with Leo, Sue worked as a physical therapist. She later became a chaplain at Methodist Hospital where she spent over 40 years ministering to those in need. She had a devout Catholic faith which influenced her call to serve and pursue various volunteer opportunities. She could be found teaching CCD, helping around school or church, or singing in the choir of St. Matthew's Church where she was a longtime member. Reaching out, you could also find her singing in the Cathedral choir which she did for many years.
She is survived by 9 of their 10 children: Dan (Kathy), Carol (Bob) Blankman, Steve, Dave, Ken (Sally), Sue (Matt) Glaze, Ted (Judy), Jeanne (Joe) Hutcherson, and Bob (Aum); 25 grandchildren; brother Bob (Todd, deceased), sister Tish (Bob) Brafford and brother Mike (Debbie); and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leo, son Patrick, sister Mimi (Chuck, deceased) Murphy and sister Margot (Ed) Burke.
Visitation will be held at Leppert Mortuary, Nora Chapel on Monday, March 18th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Tuesday, March 19th, there will be visitation at St. Matthew Catholic Church beginning at 9:30am until shortly before the 10:30 am Mass begins. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery immediately following the Mass. Donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Coleman Pregnancy and Adoption Services, , or the . Online condolences may be made by visiting www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 10, 2019