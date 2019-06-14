|
Suzanne (Orth) Roll
Avon - Suzanne (Orth) Roll, 91, entered Heaven's gates on June 11, 2019 to be reunited with her husband of 34 years, William C. Roll; her parents, Edward and Faith Orth; her daughter, Christine Bruce; her son, Tom Roll, and countless friends. Sue was born January 6, 1928 in Indianapolis where she lived for most of her life. She graduated from Ladywood High School and Marian College. Sue married the love of her life, Bill Roll, on January 27, 1951. Thus began a great adventure that soon included five children. Sue bought a camper; then she and Bill filled it with the kids and visited many state parks. As the kids grew, the adventures expanded as the Rolls developed a love of skiing. Sue and Bill taught all five kids to ski. Sue's energy and superior organizational skills were evident when she became president of the Indianapolis Ski Club and served as a trip leader for years. Mom-mom, as she was affectionately called, was thrilled to know that skiing, as well as a love of adventure and traveling, was a tradition passed on to her grandchildren. She was sociable, a great cook, and excellent hostess. In her later years, she preferred her own company which helped her survive her long bout with dementia. Her family will always remember their feisty, spunky, say-anything, fiercely independent matriarch who stylishly wore a sassy short blond bob well into her 80's.
Suzanne is survived by her children: Edward (Jane) Roll; Gregory (Georgia) Roll; Kimberly (John) Wallace and grandchildren Holly Stewart, Rick Bruce, Autumne Mahone, Rachel and Amy Roll, Juliet and Parker Wallace.
A graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 am.
Memorial contributions may be made to Life's Journey of Avon, Inpatient Hospice Care, 10241 East County Road 100 North, Indianapolis, Indiana 46234.
Arrangements handled by Flanner Buchanan-Decatur Township. www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 14, 2019