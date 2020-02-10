|
Suzanne "Suzy" Temple Nierste
Indianapolis - 84, passed away peacefully February 9, 2020. She was born August 17, 1935, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Richard and Willa Temple. She married Norris Nierste, of Freelandville, Indiana, on May 28, 1967, and he survives.
Also surviving are her two sons, Todd (Sherri) of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Tim (Stacey) of Fishers, Indiana; grandchildren, Alex, Jack, Sam, Paige and Abbey; and one sister, Anne Lambert of Edina, Minnesota. Suzy's mother, father, and brother-in-law, Dennis Lambert, preceded her in death.
Suzy was born and raised in Terre Haute, moved to Brookston, Indiana after marrying Norris and later moved to Indianapolis to be closer to her sons and grandchildren. She graduated from Terre Haute Wiley High School in 1953 and Indiana State Teacher's College (now, Indiana State University) in 1957, majoring in Art. Norris and Suzy raised Todd and Tim in Brookston where Norris taught and coached.
In addition to raising the boys she was employed over the years as a secretary at both Indiana State University and Purdue University. She also spent time working as a bank teller at Farmer's State Bank in Brookston.
Suzy excelled in art and loved to collect antiques, Steiff bears and other collectibles, and loved her dogs, Muffin, Maggie and Sadie - and of course, over the years, attending basketball and baseball games coached by Norris, and played by Todd and Tim. She also enjoyed attending gymnastics and swim meets, more basketball and baseball games, and volleyball games to watch her grandchildren. Suzy was a member of Geist Christian Church in Indianapolis.
We would like to thank the nurses and staff at Westminster Village North and Guardian Angels for the excellent care and compassion expressed in the last several months.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road, Fishers. Private burial will be at Highland Lawn Cemetery, Terre Haute, Indiana. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020