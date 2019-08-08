Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Suzy O'Donnell


1957 - 2019
Suzy O'Donnell Obituary
Suzy O'Donnell

New Palestine - Suzy O'Donnell (Sharp), 62, of New Palestine, passed away on August 4, 2019. Suzy was born on July 12, 1957 in Indianapolis, Indiana to James and Clara (Tiny) Sharp. They precede her in death. Suzy attended Creston Junior High and Warren Central High School in Indianapolis. After High School, Suzy graduated from Irvington Beauty College and spent forty years as a hairdresser. Survivors include her husband, Tim O'Donnell; and daughters: Shannon and Haley (Clayton). Suzy finally lost the battle with cancer after several years of struggle.

A gathering will take place from 10am to 12pm on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, 46229. A Memorial Service will be held immediately following at 12pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 8, 2019
