Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 381-7100
Sydney Goddard


1946 - 2020
Sydney Goddard Obituary
Sydney Goddard

Indianapolis - Sydney Rae Goddard, 73, died on February 26, 2020 in Indianapolis. She was born March 23, 1946 to Eleanor (nee Muncie) Goddard and Clinton Ira Goddard. She graduated from Ben Davis High School in 1964 and Indiana University in 1968. She served in the Army Reserves as a sergeant.

Sydney retired in 2007 from the Indiana office of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission where she was an investigator. She spoke fluent German and visited Germany while in college. She was an avid reader and an advocate for progressive causes including serving as state legislative coordinator in the National Organization for Women.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Sydney is survived by her sisters, Barbara Baxter (Indianapolis) and Glenna Barthel (Redlands, CA); niece Melinda (Jay) Kelley; nephews Mike (Melissa) Baxter, Erik (Chiyon) Barthel, and Joe (Tina) Barthel; two great nieces, seven great nephews, and five great-great nephews.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020
