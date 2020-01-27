|
Syed A. "Sy" Ali
Plainfield - Syed A. "Sy" Ali age 92 passed away on January 26, 2020. Funeral services will be on Thursday January 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday January 30, 2020 from 12 noon until services in the funeral home. Please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com to leave a condolence and to view the complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020