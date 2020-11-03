1/1
Sylvester Brown
Sylvester Brown, 84, of Indianapolis passed away October 29th, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 32 years Marianne Brown, one sister, Shirley Wooldridge of Earlington, KY, 4 children, Tony (Carmen) Brown, Jeffery Brown, Nikki (Erskine) Reeves, and Cynthia (George) Darden. Mr. Brown was a member of St Luke MBC, a dedicated employee of the Ford Motor Company for 30 years, and was Past Master of the C.R Richardson Masonic Lodge #69.

Graveside service will be held on at 1 pm Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at Washington Park North Cemetery.

Services entrusted to CRAIG & Glazebrooks Funeral Services.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
