|
|
Sylvia Ann Adams Davidson
Indianapolis - Sylvia Ann Adams Davidson, 65, passed away on January 29, 2019. On Saturday, February 9, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church North Indianapolis, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories her brothers, Jimmy (Debra), Michael, and Warren Adams; sisters, Marlene (Dwain), Dulane Henderson and Vicky, step-daughter, April Davidson; companion, James Smith.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 7, 2019