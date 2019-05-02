|
|
Sylvia "Kay" Huffman
Indianapolis - Sylvia "Kay" Huffman (Hill), 80, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on April 27, 2019. She is the widow of Ltc. William H. Huffman, who preceded her in death in 2015, and mother of daughters, Kelly Brawner and Tracy Seaton. All are welcome to visit Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 11-1 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Decatur Township, 5463 Kentucky Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46221. Funeral Services will begin at 1 PM. She will be laid to rest immediately following services at West Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Kay's memory to Taylorville Memorial Hospital Foundation or IU Health Foundation. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 2, 2019