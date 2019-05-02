Services
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
(317) 856-2627
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
View Map
Burial
Following Services
West Newton Cemetery
Sylvia "Kay" Huffman


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sylvia "Kay" Huffman Obituary
Sylvia "Kay" Huffman

Indianapolis - Sylvia "Kay" Huffman (Hill), 80, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on April 27, 2019. She is the widow of Ltc. William H. Huffman, who preceded her in death in 2015, and mother of daughters, Kelly Brawner and Tracy Seaton. All are welcome to visit Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 11-1 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Decatur Township, 5463 Kentucky Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46221. Funeral Services will begin at 1 PM. She will be laid to rest immediately following services at West Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Kay's memory to Taylorville Memorial Hospital Foundation or IU Health Foundation. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 2, 2019
