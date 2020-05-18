Sylvia "Cookie" Marsh
Indianapolis - 74, passed away on April 27, 2020. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, May 23, 2020, 12pm at Wes Montgomery Park, Shelter 1. Arrangements entrusted to Albertson's Mortuary.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 18 to May 21, 2020.