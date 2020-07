Or Copy this URL to Share

Sylvia S. Turner



Indianapolis - Sylvia S. Turner of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away July 7th, 2020 in Douglasville, Georgia. She was married to the late George. E. Turner and is survived by her three daughters; Deborah, Angela, and Renee. Visitation on Saturday, July 18th from 11-1pm at Crown Hill Funeral Home; funeral service at 1pm.









