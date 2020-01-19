|
Sylvia Schuchman Rothbard
Indianapolis - Life resident of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully at her home on January 18, 2020 at the age of 99. Sylvia was born on August 25, 1920 to Benjamin and Fannie Maierson. She was a graduate of Shortridge High School and attended Butler College.
Sylvia was an avid golfer and belonged to Broadmoor Country Club, Congregation Beth-El Zedeck, was a life member of Hadassah, and active with Temple Sisterhood.
She is survived by her beloved children, Harvey (Mary) Schuchman, Marsha Frisch, and Fred (Frances) Schuchman; 6 grandchildren, David and Greg Schuchman, Amanda Beethe, Gary Frisch and Cathy Weiss and 8 great grandchildren. Sylvia was preceded in death by her husbands, Dr. Gabriel Schuchman and Joseph Rothbard and grandson, Daniel Schuchman.
The family thanks the wonderful caregivers for their devoted assistance: Wanda Surber, Fay Burden, Erica Walton and Robin Mason.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 am in Beth-El Zedeck North Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth-El Zedeck, 600 West 70th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260.
