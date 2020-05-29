Taeko Peace
Taeko Peace, 87, of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully at home on May 17th, 2020. She was born March 5th, 1933 in Fukuoka, Japan. She met her future husband, Earl J. Peace while he was stationed in Japan serving in the US. Army. In 1954, they married and enjoyed 63 loving years together until his death in 2017. Taeko is survived by her three children: Edward (Nanci) Peace, Debra (the late Blake) Decatur, and Suzanne (Donald) Zentz; grandchildren: Eddie (Daleana) Peace, Matthew (Rebecca Phillips) Peace, Drew Decatur, Jared (Molly) Zentz, Lane (Andy) Hearn, and Hannah (Michael Villareal) Zentz; great-grandchildren: Katie Brydon and Jacob Peace; and sister, Tamaki Mizoguchi. Taeko was preceded in death by her husband Earl, son in law Blake Decatur, and six siblings. Due to Covid19 restrictions, private services are being held.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
