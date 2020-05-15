Tamara K. "Tami" Wantz
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tamara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tamara "Tami" K. Wantz

Indianapolis - Tamara K. Wantz (Tami) 58, of Indianapolis passed away Thursday, May 14th. Tami was born August 3, 1961 in Muncie Indiana. A teacher by career she later devoted full time care for her son Connor. She also spent many hours volunteering for organizations like The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, Fairbanks Hospital, the Beaver Dam Loon Lake Conservation Club, her Church, and the Carvel Club. When asked once what she wanted to be when grown up she said, "I just want to be happy." Her family, service, friends, and interests hopefully brought her that happiness in life. Tami's favorite place besides home was Rome, Italy where she would shop and walk in its beautiful piazzas. She was a beach person and liked to spend time with family and friends at Laguna Beach, Destin, and Nags Head North Carolina. A speed enthusiast, she once won a snowmobile race in Michigan and loved to go full throttle on a jet ski at the lake. Tami is survived by her husband of 35 years John; son Connor; sister Stacy and brothers Michael, and Brad. Private services are yet to be determined. Memorial contributions can be made to Meridian Street United Methodist Church, Indianapolis, Hope Academy Recovery High School in Indianapolis, or the Children's Museum of Indianapolis. Online condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved