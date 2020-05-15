Tamara "Tami" K. Wantz
Indianapolis - Tamara K. Wantz (Tami) 58, of Indianapolis passed away Thursday, May 14th. Tami was born August 3, 1961 in Muncie Indiana. A teacher by career she later devoted full time care for her son Connor. She also spent many hours volunteering for organizations like The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, Fairbanks Hospital, the Beaver Dam Loon Lake Conservation Club, her Church, and the Carvel Club. When asked once what she wanted to be when grown up she said, "I just want to be happy." Her family, service, friends, and interests hopefully brought her that happiness in life. Tami's favorite place besides home was Rome, Italy where she would shop and walk in its beautiful piazzas. She was a beach person and liked to spend time with family and friends at Laguna Beach, Destin, and Nags Head North Carolina. A speed enthusiast, she once won a snowmobile race in Michigan and loved to go full throttle on a jet ski at the lake. Tami is survived by her husband of 35 years John; son Connor; sister Stacy and brothers Michael, and Brad. Private services are yet to be determined. Memorial contributions can be made to Meridian Street United Methodist Church, Indianapolis, Hope Academy Recovery High School in Indianapolis, or the Children's Museum of Indianapolis. Online condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020.