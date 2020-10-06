Tamara Zahn
Indianapolis - Indianapolis has lost an inspirational leader. Many of us have lost a joyful friend.
Tamara Zahn died on Thursday, Oct 1 at the age of 67. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 28 years, Tim Wade; son, Tim Wade, Jr. and brother, Tom Zahn.
Tamara led Indianapolis Downtown Inc. (now Downtown Indy, Inc.), from its founding in 1993 until she stepped down in 2012. Over those decades, her vision and enthusiasm were instrumental to the transformation of Indianapolis into a cultural hub and convention destination.
Tamara grew up in Fort Wayne, the daughter of Phyllis and Bob Zahn. She attended the University of Montana for her first two years. During a mid-college break, she worked for the Indiana State Senate as Reading Clerk. It was there that she crossed paths with a young legal intern, who later would become her lifelong partner, the man she loved to call T-Wade.
She earned her BA from Indiana University, and launched her career in real estate. Over the years, she consulted with businesses including Howard Hughes' empire in Las Vegas, PPG Place in Pittsburgh, and the Rouse Company in Baltimore. She played a key role with the Simon Property Group as it developed the Mall of America (Minneapolis) and Circle Centre Mall.
During her years at IDI, Tamara parlayed her real estate experience and marketing insights to help Indianapolis expand its ability to host major conventions and events such as the NCAA Final Four and the Super Bowl. She launched the Cultural District program, the Marge Tarplee Downtown Beautification Fund, and chaired the Indianapolis Cultural Trail. She facilitated the United Way's Executive Women's Leadership class in 2012, and in 2013, she was elected chair of the International Downtown Association. After her "retirement," she worked as a volunteer through the Executive Volunteer Services Program, and provided strategic advice to non-profit groups including People for Urban Progress, Pattern Magazine and Marquette.
In 1988, she was part of a group of neighbors that founded Friends of Holliday Park. During her years on the board, volunteers raised private funds to build its remarkable playground and Nature Center and renovate the trails, as well as to establish a permanent endowment funding park maintenance.
Tamara's list of awards and honors is long and impressive: IBJ Inaugural Class of 40 Under 40 (1993); Olympic torch bearer (1996); IBJ's Inaugural class of Most Influential Women (1997); IUPUI Notable Woman (2000); Sagamore of the Wabash (2004); NUVO Cultural Vision (2012); Downtown Champion (2014) and many more.
Tamara's impact was just as powerful at the individual level. She loved to mentor young women and men, advising them on everything from communication to strategic planning. Her life-planning "vision boards" were something to behold. Armed with her easel and multi-colored markers, she would ask probing questions, eliciting responses that could spark a new career direction or life chapter.
Wherever Tamara went, she brought along a contagious sense of whimsy, optimism and flair. For the opening of Circle Centre, she sparkled in a sheath she had handmade by an artist, from the blueprints of the mall (a dress she could fit into 25 years later). She was famous for her personal touches, rarely forgetting a friend's milestone. A hand-written thank-you note presented an opportunity to share a photograph. She was known to celebrate her birthday month, since one day was simply not enough. In recent years, she and Tim delighted in the serendipity of heading to Florida in December, with just one-way plane tickets.
And boy, did she know how to make an entrance: smiling, almost 6' tall, usually in a starched shirt with the collar popped, preferably in "Tiffany blue."
Indy Downtown, Inc. will honor Tamara's life and contributions in a ceremony on Friday, October 9 at 11:00 a.m. on Monument Circle. The family asks that guests please respect health protocols, with masks and courtesy distancing. Popped collars and turquoise ties (or masks) are encouraged.
Memorial gifts may be made to Friends of Holliday Park
( https://www.hollidaypark.org ), the Indianapolis Public Library
( https://www.indypl.org ) , or Indy Downtown, Inc, designating the Tamara Zahn Downtown Impact Fund ( https://www.downtownindy.org ).
To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com
