Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Tammy Akers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammy Marie Hill Akers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tammy Marie Hill Akers Obituary
Tammy Marie Hill Akers

Indianapolis - Tammy Marie Hill Akers, 55 passed away on March 4, 2019. On Friday, March 15, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now