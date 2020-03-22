Services
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
(317) 839-3366
Tammy R. Jessup

Tammy R. Jessup


1966 - 2020
Tammy R. Jessup Obituary
Tammy R. Jessup

Fishers - Tammy R. Jessup, 53 of Fishers, passed away on March 20, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1966 in West Memphis, Arkansas to Charles Kenneth and Wanda Tedder Cunningham. Tammy was a flight attendant for ATA and SunWorld airlines until her retirement. Because of the corona virus situation calling and funeral services will be private. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield is handling the arrangements. Please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com to leave a condolence and to view the complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
