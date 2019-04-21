Services
Bussell and Bell Family Funerals
1621 E. Greyhound Pass
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 587-2001
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church
Resources
Tawny Raftery


1961 - 2019
Tawny Raftery Obituary
Tawny Raftery

Westfield - Tawny Lee Raftery, 57, of Westfield, passed away April 16, 2019. She was born in Frankfort, IN on September 20, 1961, daughter of Walter and Elizabeth (Reid) Cory.

In addition to her parents, Tawny is survived by husband, Scott; children, Kerry, Conor and Caitlin; brothers, Steve, Brian and Adam.

Family and Friends will gather on Tuesday, April 23 from 4-6 pm in Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church, where the Memorial Mass will be conducted at 6 pm.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to share a memory and read Tawny's complete obituary.

Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals, Westfield-Carmel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019
