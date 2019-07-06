|
Te'Andra Lashae Adams Thompson
- - Te'Andra Lashae Adams Thompson earned her wings on Sunday June 30, 2019.
She was an Assistant Manager of True Religion and Kids Footlocker. She is survived by her mom, Tonya Adams; father, Kenneth Thompson; brothers: Kalvin Adams Thompson and Maurice Macklin Jr.
Funeral Arrangements: Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 N. Goodlet Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46202. Viewing Friday July 5, 2019 6pm - 9pm & Saturday 10am - 12pm. Celebration of Life begins at Noon.
Services entrusted to Boatright Family Services
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 6, 2019