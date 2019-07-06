Services
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
1301 N. Goodlet Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
1301 N. Goodlet Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
1301 N. Goodlet Ave.
Indianapolis, IN
Te'Andra Lashae Adams Thompson

Te'Andra Lashae Adams Thompson Obituary
Te'Andra Lashae Adams Thompson

- - Te'Andra Lashae Adams Thompson earned her wings on Sunday June 30, 2019.

She was an Assistant Manager of True Religion and Kids Footlocker. She is survived by her mom, Tonya Adams; father, Kenneth Thompson; brothers: Kalvin Adams Thompson and Maurice Macklin Jr.

Funeral Arrangements: Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 N. Goodlet Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46202. Viewing Friday July 5, 2019 6pm - 9pm & Saturday 10am - 12pm. Celebration of Life begins at Noon.

Services entrusted to Boatright Family Services
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 6, 2019
