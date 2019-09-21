|
|
Ted C. Hoskins
Indianapolis - Ted C. Hoskins, 90, of Indianapolis, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born on February 17, 1929 in Trimble County, Kentucky to the late Andrew and Barbara (Bostock) Hoskins. Ted was proud of his service in the United States Army, where he served honorably. He retired from Ford Motor Company in 1996 after 40 years of service. Ted loved to travel, fish and "tinker." Survivors include his beloved wife, Linda (Gundle) Hoskins; sons, Roger Hoskins (Charlene) and Eric Gundle (Kathy); daughters, Vicki White (Dale), Renee Hoskins and Anessa Hoskins; and eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Larry Hoskins; brothers, Raymond, Herb and John Hoskins; and sister, Annie Mitchell. Family and friends will gather on Friday, September 27 from 11 to 1 p.m. in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services, 1458 S. Meridian St. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1:15 p.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1530 Union St. Memorial contributions have been suggested to F.I.D.O. or the . Online condolences: www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019