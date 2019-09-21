Services
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Hoskins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted C. Hoskins


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ted C. Hoskins Obituary
Ted C. Hoskins

Indianapolis - Ted C. Hoskins, 90, of Indianapolis, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born on February 17, 1929 in Trimble County, Kentucky to the late Andrew and Barbara (Bostock) Hoskins. Ted was proud of his service in the United States Army, where he served honorably. He retired from Ford Motor Company in 1996 after 40 years of service. Ted loved to travel, fish and "tinker." Survivors include his beloved wife, Linda (Gundle) Hoskins; sons, Roger Hoskins (Charlene) and Eric Gundle (Kathy); daughters, Vicki White (Dale), Renee Hoskins and Anessa Hoskins; and eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Larry Hoskins; brothers, Raymond, Herb and John Hoskins; and sister, Annie Mitchell. Family and friends will gather on Friday, September 27 from 11 to 1 p.m. in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services, 1458 S. Meridian St. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1:15 p.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1530 Union St. Memorial contributions have been suggested to F.I.D.O. or the . Online condolences: www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now