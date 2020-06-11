Tena Kimbrough-Blakemore
Indianapolis - 77, born December 6, 1942, passed on June 10, 2020. Services will be held at New Revelations Christian Church, 6701 Oaklandon Rd, Indpls, IN 46236 on Friday, June 19, at 12pm, with visitation starting at 10am. Visit www.crownhill.org for more information.
Indianapolis - 77, born December 6, 1942, passed on June 10, 2020. Services will be held at New Revelations Christian Church, 6701 Oaklandon Rd, Indpls, IN 46236 on Friday, June 19, at 12pm, with visitation starting at 10am. Visit www.crownhill.org for more information.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.