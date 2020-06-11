Tena Kimbrough-Blakemore
1942 - 2020
Tena Kimbrough-Blakemore

Indianapolis - 77, born December 6, 1942, passed on June 10, 2020. Services will be held at New Revelations Christian Church, 6701 Oaklandon Rd, Indpls, IN 46236 on Friday, June 19, at 12pm, with visitation starting at 10am. Visit www.crownhill.org for more information.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
New Revelations Christian Church
JUN
19
Service
12:00 PM
New Revelations Christian Church,
Funeral services provided by
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
