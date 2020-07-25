Tennie Mae (Burnette) Van Gordon
Indianapolis - Tennie Mae (Burnette) Van Gordon, 96, passed away peacefully July 23, 2020. Born in May 1924 in Springfield, Tennessee, she was the youngest of four children born to Ewing and Callie Burnette. Her siblings Fleena, Earl, and Matthew preceded her in death.
After graduating from Rich Pond High School (KY) in 1941, she moved to Indianapolis and went to work at RCA. In the fall of 1942, Tennie married Charles Van Gordon who preceded her in death in 1991. Together they had four children, Michael (Elizabeth), Teresa Jane Gabbert (deceased), Charles Scott (deceased), and Lisa Ann (deceased).
Tennie loved to work and care for her family; her hands were rarely still. She went to work for Eli Lilly where she served the Lilly Credit Union for 30 years until she retired in 1986. She was one of the original founders of the Handi-Capable Hands Inc. sheltered workshop in Indianapolis and remained actively involved in the women's auxiliary as their treasurer until 2012. She loved to participate in the Handi-Capable Hands fund raisers; especially the card parties and golf outings. She was a wonderful cook and housekeeper and kept her home with little help until she was 88.
Tennie, we love you and miss you. Well done.
Services will be held privately.
