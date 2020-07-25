1/1
Tennie Mae (Burnette) VanGordon
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tennie Mae (Burnette) Van Gordon

Indianapolis - Tennie Mae (Burnette) Van Gordon, 96, passed away peacefully July 23, 2020. Born in May 1924 in Springfield, Tennessee, she was the youngest of four children born to Ewing and Callie Burnette. Her siblings Fleena, Earl, and Matthew preceded her in death.

After graduating from Rich Pond High School (KY) in 1941, she moved to Indianapolis and went to work at RCA. In the fall of 1942, Tennie married Charles Van Gordon who preceded her in death in 1991. Together they had four children, Michael (Elizabeth), Teresa Jane Gabbert (deceased), Charles Scott (deceased), and Lisa Ann (deceased).

Tennie loved to work and care for her family; her hands were rarely still. She went to work for Eli Lilly where she served the Lilly Credit Union for 30 years until she retired in 1986. She was one of the original founders of the Handi-Capable Hands Inc. sheltered workshop in Indianapolis and remained actively involved in the women's auxiliary as their treasurer until 2012. She loved to participate in the Handi-Capable Hands fund raisers; especially the card parties and golf outings. She was a wonderful cook and housekeeper and kept her home with little help until she was 88.

Tennie, we love you and miss you. Well done.

Services will be held privately.

Arrangements have been entrusted to G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved