Ms. Teresa Ann Coleman 63 of Indianapolis, passed away June 8, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Wed. June 24, 2020. 12 00 P.M. at Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home Peoples Chapel with calling from 11:00 a.m. to Service Time Burial in Washington Park North Cemetery.









