Services
Indiana Funeral Care & Crematory
8151 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 636-6464
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Indiana Funeral Care & Crematory
8151 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Indiana Funeral Care & Crematory
8151 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Indianapolis - Teresa L. Baker, age 60, of Indianapolis, passed on August 28, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Margaret Baker; daughters Sarah Sundstrom and Rachel Miller; and brother, David Baker. Services will be held at Indiana Funeral Care, Harry W. Moore Chapel located at 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN, 46250 on Friday, September 6, 2019 with visitation from 4pm to 6pm. Memorial Service at 6pm.
