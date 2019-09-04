|
|
Teresa Baker
Indianapolis - Teresa L. Baker, age 60, of Indianapolis, passed on August 28, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Margaret Baker; daughters Sarah Sundstrom and Rachel Miller; and brother, David Baker. Services will be held at Indiana Funeral Care, Harry W. Moore Chapel located at 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN, 46250 on Friday, September 6, 2019 with visitation from 4pm to 6pm. Memorial Service at 6pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019