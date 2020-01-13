|
|
Teresa Kay Creeth
Naples, FL - Teresa Kay (Appleby) Creeth passed away January 10th, 2020 in Naples, Florida at the age of 71 from lung disease. She is survived by her 3 children: Robert Creeth (Lisa), Jennifer Keen (Curt), and Kelly McLaughlin (Danny). She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren: Skylar, Maxwell, and Austin McLaughlin, Drew, Nick Smock, Braden Keen, Lindsay, Carley, and Jacob Creeth.
A Celebration of Life is planned for February 8, 2020 from 5-7pm at the Grafton Peek in downtown Greenwood, Indiana. For online condolences and to read the full obituary, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020