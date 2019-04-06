|
Teresa Paccione
Fishers - Teresa Paccione, 86 of Fishers, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at her daughter's home surrounded by family. Teresa was born November 22, 1932 in Triggiano, Italy to the late Michelangelo and Raffaela D'Alesio.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, April 8 at 11:00 am at Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church. Family and friends are invited to gather from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm Sunday, April 7 at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Conner Suite and Monday from 10:00 until the time of the service at church.
Teresa was the widow of Giuseppe Paccione. She is survived by her children, Anna (husband, Joseph) Marangelli and Gennaro (wife, Maria) Paccione; grandchildren, Michael (wife, Becky) Marangelli, Giuseppe (wife, Lili) Paccione and Rosanna (husband, Jason) Ortiz; great grandchildren, Jenica Paccione, Giuseppe Paccione and Eliana Ortiz; sisters, Maria Raimondi, Regina Saponiere and Immacolata Bruno; brother, Vito D'Alesio.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 6, 2019