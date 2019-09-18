|
Terrence "Terry" Kutzly, 72, of Indianapolis, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was born in Toledo, OH to Dale C. and June S. (Forrester) Kutzly on October 14, 1946. Terry was a University of Toledo graduate and started his career in 1974 with Champion Spark Plug, more recently referred to as Federal Mogul. After many years, Terry retired as a Corporate Traffic Manager. He will be remembered for his dedicated work ethic and love of the arts. In his younger years, Terry loved traveling.
He is survived by his nephew, Brent (Karie) Kutzly; great-nieces, Krista Dotson, Katelyn Dotson, Makayla Kutzly, Melissa Kutzly; and great-great nephew, Landon Graber. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother and sister-in-law, James (Brenda) Kutzly.
Friends will be received on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Faith United Lutheran Church, 4543 Douglas Road, Toledo beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019