Terri Beasley
Mooresville - 68, died October 11, 2019. Friends and family may show their love and support from 3-8 p.m. on Sunday, October 13th and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 14th at Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville, Pastor Jim Taylor will officiate a celebration of life service at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 14th at the funeral home. Terri will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Greenwood. For full obituary or to send a condolence, please visit: www.jonesfamilymortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019