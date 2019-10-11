Services
Jones Family Mortuary
4165 E Allison Rd
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-0200
Terri Beasley Obituary
Mooresville - 68, died October 11, 2019. Friends and family may show their love and support from 3-8 p.m. on Sunday, October 13th and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 14th at Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville, Pastor Jim Taylor will officiate a celebration of life service at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 14th at the funeral home. Terri will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Greenwood. For full obituary or to send a condolence, please visit: www.jonesfamilymortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
