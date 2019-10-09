Services
Randall and Roberts Funeral Home
1685 Westfield Rd
Noblesville, IN 46062
(317) 773-2584
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Terry Lee Bowen


1948 - 2019
Terry Lee Bowen Obituary
Terry Lee Bowen

Noblesville - Terry Lee Bowen, 71, of Noblesville, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Bridgewater Healthcare Center in Carmel. He was born on September 28, 1948 to the late James and Dorothy (Strodman) Bowen in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Terry attended Brownsburg High School and proudly served his country in the Indiana National Guard. He was a self-made man, starting at Penn Central Railroad as a tool & die maker, went to Chrysler as a machinist, and made his way onto to Allison Transmission as a supervisor. Terry helped put in 2 transmission plants from start to finish, 1 in Indianapolis, and 1 in South America, all while going to school earning an MBA in Accounting. He was an avid gardener and member of the Hamilton County Master Gardeners. Terry served as Trustee of Guilford Township Public Library where he also served as its President. He was also on the Board of Directors of Guilford Township Civic Association, served on the Messiah Church Council & St. Luke's Church Council, and was President of the Plainfield Girls Softball Association. Terry was a Harley Davidson Enthusiast and a member of the Kokomo HOG chapter. He was a current member of King of Glory Lutheran Church.

Terry is survived by his wife, Roberta "Robin" Bowen; daughters, Cynthia Ann Bowen and Wendy Lee (Bill) Brotski; grandsons, Jacob Bowen Brotski and Joshua William Brotski; brother, Larry J. Bowen (Sharyn); and sister, Zorita Kay Bowen.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road, in Noblesville. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Washington Park North Cemetery in Indianapolis.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Indiana University School of Medicine, to the Aldo Amyloidosis Research Fund. Please make checks payable to the IU Foundation-School of Medicine and mail to PO Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207-7072. Please indicate "In memory of Terry L. Bowen" account #I380009955. Donations can also be made to Purdue Extension Hamilton County Master Gardeners, Attn: Terry Bowen Scholarship, 2003 Pleasant Street, Noblesville, IN 46060.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
