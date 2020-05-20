Terry Lee Purcell
Indianapolis - Terry Lee Purcell, of Indianapolis, IN passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 at the age of 82.
Terry was born on March 25, 1938 to Clemmie Melvin Purcell and Mary Jane (Lewis) Purcell in Frankfort, Indiana. Terry worked for AT&T for 31 years until his retirement, then he continued working for the Double 8 Food Company for many years. Terry married the love of his life, Barbara O'Brien Purcell, on July 15th, 1961 and soon began raising their family in Indianapolis. Terry served in the United States Marine Corps and received his Honorable Discharge. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved the Indianapolis Colts and Pacers. A member of Eastern Star Church, where he spent many of his Sunday afternoons.
Terry is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Barbara (O'Brien) Purcell; his children, JaJuana (Steve) Batts, Yvette Armstrong of Indianapolis, IN; brother, Joseph (Sarah) Purcell of Kokomo, IN, and sister, Janet Cole of Indianapolis, IN; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.
A private Celebration of Life service will be entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North.
Please share a condolence or a memory of Terry at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Indianapolis - Terry Lee Purcell, of Indianapolis, IN passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 at the age of 82.
Terry was born on March 25, 1938 to Clemmie Melvin Purcell and Mary Jane (Lewis) Purcell in Frankfort, Indiana. Terry worked for AT&T for 31 years until his retirement, then he continued working for the Double 8 Food Company for many years. Terry married the love of his life, Barbara O'Brien Purcell, on July 15th, 1961 and soon began raising their family in Indianapolis. Terry served in the United States Marine Corps and received his Honorable Discharge. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved the Indianapolis Colts and Pacers. A member of Eastern Star Church, where he spent many of his Sunday afternoons.
Terry is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Barbara (O'Brien) Purcell; his children, JaJuana (Steve) Batts, Yvette Armstrong of Indianapolis, IN; brother, Joseph (Sarah) Purcell of Kokomo, IN, and sister, Janet Cole of Indianapolis, IN; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.
A private Celebration of Life service will be entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North.
Please share a condolence or a memory of Terry at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 20 to May 24, 2020.