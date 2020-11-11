Terry Lee Wagner Sr.



Indianapolis - Terry Lee Wagner Sr., age 69, Indianapolis, Indiana passed from this world on Friday November 6, 2020. He was born on Friday April 13, 1951, to Raymond E. and Georgia (Smith) Wagner in Indianapolis, IN. He was preceded in death by his, parents Raymond E. and Georgia (Smith) Wagner, son Shaun Wagner, daughter Nancy Wagner, brothers Allen Wagner, Keith Wagner. He is survived by sons Terry Lee Wagner Jr., Jason Wagner, Nathan Wagner, brothers Shelby Wagner, Scott Wagner, Richard Wagner, sisters, Shirley Allen, Shelley Wagner, Bonnie Becker, Barbara Lee, Nona Wagner, 8 grandchildren Jessie, Josie, Shaun Jr., Logan, Jaydithan, Dustist, Ace, Thomas, 3 great grandchildren Nava, Shaun III, Cyrus, and extended family and friends. He is loved and greatly missed by all who knew him. Celebration of Life will be held at Indiana Memorial on Friday November 13, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm, service at 12 pm. Burial will be held at New Crown Cemetery, 2101 Churchman Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203. (Not going in procession, we will meet at the Cemetery at 2 pm) Please wear mask for the visitation and service. Indiana Memorial was honored to serve Wagner family.









