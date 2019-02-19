Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
Terry Lynn Eden Obituary
Terry Lynn Eden

Indianapolis - 66, passed away on February 15, 2019. He was born on October 8, 1952. Terry retired in 2017 as a Lieutenant from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. He is survived by his wife Rainelle, brother, Thomas (Nancy) Eden, other relatives and close friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 12:00pm to 4:00pm. A second viewing will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 11:00am until the time of the funeral service at 1:00pm. All services will take place at Crown Hill Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 19, 2019
