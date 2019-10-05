Services
Indiana Memorial Cremation and Funeral Care
3562 W. 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 637-5333
Terry Lynn Uptegrove

Terry Lynn Uptegrove Obituary
Terry Lynn Uptegrove

Indianapolis - Terry Lynn Uptegrove, 67, of Indianapolis left this world on Thursday October 3, 2019. He was born to Roy G. and Geraldine (White) Uptegrove, on Saturday June 7, 1952 in Connersville, IN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy G. and Geraldine (White) Uptegrove, sons Michael Weaver, Patrick Uptegrove, daughter Susan Reynolds.

He is survived by his loving wife Paula Ann (Kirchner) Uptegrove, son Terry (wife Kriss) Uptegrove, daughter Kimberly (husband Keith) Dyer, step daughters Jamie (husband Jason) Morgan, Cristy (husband Kevin) Sparks, brother Bob (wife Kathy) Uptegrove, sisters Mary Kaufman, Patty Gonzales, Ethel McDaniel, 3 grandchildren Shelby, Alex, Skye, 6 Step grandchildren, 2 step great grandchildren, and extended family and friends.

He is missed by all who knew and loved him.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at Indiana Memorial, 3562 W 10th St from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, service at 12:30 pm, burial following at Floral Park Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
