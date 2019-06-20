Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Nu Corinthian Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Nu Corinthian Baptist Church
Terry Marie White Howard Obituary
Terry Marie White Howard

Indianapolis - 58, passed away Thursday June 13. On Saturday June 22, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 pm with visitation from 10 am until 12 pm at Nu Corinthian Baptist Church, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memory son Daron Maurice Howard (Angelena Rhia), twins Devon Mychal Howard (Alexandria), and Derrick Marcus Howard (Tyla). Eleven grandchildren, mother Willie Mae White, sister Bernice White, brothers Phill White, Jr., (Brenda), Larry L. White (Michelle), sister Cynthia White, brother Rev Eric L. White (Karen) and Mark White Sr. (DeVonda).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 20, 2019
