Terry Mills
Terry Mills

Indianapolis - Terry Mills, 67, Indianapolis, passed away unexpectedly September 21, 2020. Terry was born January 24, 1953, in Portland, Indiana, to the late John and Eileen (Nichols) Mills.

Terry graduated from Portland High School in 1971. He enjoyed a 46 year career with Marsh Supermarkets that started at the age of sixteen as a bag boy. Terry's work ethic and dedication was recognized as he worked his way up to store manager and zone supervisor through the years until he retired in 2015. He was a huge NASCAR and Indy Car fan and also enjoyed cheering on the Pacers and the Colts. Terry took great pride in caring for his yard and his home. He also liked to travel and always enjoyed a trip back to Gatlinburg where he married his wife, Carol, in 2002. Above all, he was strongly devoted to his family. He will be remembered for his dependability, loyalty, and loving nature.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Barry "Bo" Mills.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; children, Chris (Brook Zander) Mills, Andrew (Tiffany Hoge-Mills) Mills, Amber Stephanoff, and Julie Stephanoff; brothers, Wayde (Kim) Mills, Steve (Julie) Mills; half-siblings, Richard Mills and Connie Osborne; grandchildren, Paige, Trent, Marissa, Nick, Nate, Jordyn, Jailyn, Isabella, Torey, Phoenix, Kayleigh, Bradford, Apollo, and Maddox.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville, Indiana. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the funeral home, with burial following at West Newton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Church of Murphy's Landing. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
